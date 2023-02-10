Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Give Miley Cyrus Her ‘Flowers’ With Sweet Acoustic Cover

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are like the rest of us: they can’t get enough of Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers.” The husband-wife actors teamed up this week for a celebration of the Miley hit that has spent three weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 by recording the latest edition of Bacon’s ongoing “Goat Songs” series of unplugged covers.

And while this time there are no actual goats wandering around, Sedgwick provides some barnyard accompaniment with a screaming toy as Bacon strums his acoustic guitar. “I usually try to buy @kyrasedgwick the flowers, but looks like she’s got that covered. Thanks @MileyCyrus,” Bacon wrote in a tweet accompanying the sweet clip.

“We’re not with the goats, but we thought we’d try a goat song anyway,” Sedgwick says to open the video. “We were good, we were gold/ Kind of dreams that can’t be sold,” Bacon croons before Sedgwick takes on the second couplet. Before the chorus kicks in, Sedgwick holds the plastic screamer up to the lens to provide some shouty accompaniment to their perfect harmony on the refrain “I could love me better, baby.”

Miley, of course, loved it, retweeting the homage with a “Love this” and a flower and heart emoji, which prompted Bacon to re-reply, “Clearly, so do we. Thanks for this tune.”

Cyrus celebrated the song’s continued run at the top of the charts this week with a post that read: “Flowers is spending [its] 3rd week at #1 & as magical as this moment feels I know it doesn’t happen by chance. This song & it’s success represents the power of YOU! This is your moment & it’s my honor to be the messenger.”

Check out the video and Miley’s response below.