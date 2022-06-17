Kesha Shares Uplifting Pride Month Message: ‘You Are So Seen and Loved’

Kesha shared an joyful Pride Month message with her fans on Thursday (June 16), assuring them that they are loved no matter what while admitting that she still has no idea who she is, but that whatever the answer is it is enough.

“Happy pride!,” she wrote along with a couple of rainbow emoji. “In case I haven’t been straight forward enough (LOL) I just wanted to take a sec to tell everyone that you are not only enough, just as you are, but the world is so f–king lucky to have you. I’m not gay. I’m not straight. I don’t know what I am.”

The 35-year-old singer with a substantial LBGTQ+ following made her joy bomb point even clearer in case anyone wasn’t getting the message. “I love people. I love people because we are all our own little consciousness journeys, dancing around the sun ☀️ how weird and interesting and fun this life is, right?” she continued in the latest in a series of posts from her trip to Iceland.

“I refuse to be anything, really, except for open to it all 🌟I know it can be confusing sometimes, but you are so seen and loved. Love u animals, happy pride 🌈see u at stonewall soon!!!!!” Kesha is scheduled to perform at New York’s iconic Stonewall Inn on June 24 for a Pride Month and Stonewall Day 2022 show commemorating the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots.

Among the other acts slated to join Kesha on that day are: Betty, Mila Jam and Shea Diamond. Also slated to appear at the event via video during the day will be former President Barack Obama, Rufus Wainwright, Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, Conchita Wurst, Tom Daley, Chelsea Clinton and Dustin Lance Black.

“I am so honored to be a part of this historic event,” Kesha said in a statement in May about the show. “As a forever advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, I’m excited to embark on this monumental occasion with my friends at Pride Live and perform for Stonewall Day. Stonewall is a special place for the queer community, and I cannot wait to honor and celebrate how far we have come while standing in the conviction that the fight for equality in this country is ever upon us, and I will never back down. Come dance with me!”

Kesha is also gearing up for the long-awaited launch of her supernatural Discovery+ series Conjuring Kesha, which will launch on July 8 with a two-episode drop.

See Kesha’s Pride Month posts below.