Kesha Warns: ‘Don’t Get Surprised If S–t Gets Ugly’ on Snippet of New Song, ‘Fine Line’

After previewing the trippy new track “Eat the Acid” earlier this month, Kesha posted a snippet of another new song on her Instagram Story on Thursday (March 30). And in keeping with the singer’s cards-on-the-table radical honesty songwriting vibe, it said the loud part out loud.

Explore Explore Kesha See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The snippet of the whispery ballad “Fine Line” finds the singer wondering how she can keep toeing the line and hold her tongue amid the madness. “There’s a fine line I’ve been walking/ I’m trying to balance, it’s exhausting/ This is where you f—ers pushed me,” she sings over a faint keyboard.

The pace picks up as her ire rises, singing, “Don’t be surprised if s–t gets ugly/ All the doctors and lawyers that cut the tongue out of my mouth/ I’ve been hiding my anger, but b—h, look at me now/ I’m at the top of the mountain with a gun in my head/ Am I bigger than Jesus, or better off dead?”

The chorus plays off a familiar trope, with a Kesha, twist, of course. “There’s a fine line between genius and crazy/ There’s a fine line between broken and breaking/ Whole life trying to change what they’re saying about me/ Sick of walking that fine line.”

The singer also re-previewed a song she dropped a snippet of earlier this month, the appropriately spacey, trippy “Eat the Acid.” Over quick-picked acoustic guitars, she sings, “I searched for answers all my life/ Dead in the dark, I saw the light/ I am the one that I’ve been fighting the whole time/ Hate has the place in the divine.”

The track then ramps up with a choir of angelic voices and a thrumming beat as the chorus kicks in: “You said don’t ever eat the acid/ If you don’t want to be changed like you changed me/ You said all the edges got so jagged/ Now everything you saw then can’t be unseen.”

The singer — whose official website features the bold-letter tease “Kesha is coming” — also posted a cryptic video on Instagram on Thursday in which she stands in the desert with her arms outstretched as a haunting instrumental plays behind her with the message, “You never know that you need something to believe in when you know it all.”

A spokesperson for Kesha could not be reached for comment at press time in response to Billboard‘s question about whether the songs are slated for the follow-up to her fourth studio album, 2020’s High Road.

See Kesha’s post below.