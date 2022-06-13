Kelly Rowland Joins Coldplay for Destiny’s Child’s ‘Independent Women’ in Atlanta

Coldplay treated fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to a very special surprise on Saturday night (June 11) when they brought out the latest surprise guest on their Music of the Spheres world tour. “This is how it’s really done, this is true, professional brilliant music,” singer Chris Martin said as the band crowded onto the cozy mid-stadium satellite stage for a duet with Destiny’s Child member and solo star Kelly Rowland on DC’s “Independent Women Part 1.”

“What’s up ATL?” Rowland said as she launched into the stripped-down, acoustic version of the song recorded for the 2000 film adaptation of Charlie’s Angels; the track also later appeared on DC’s 2001 album Survivor and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 11 consecutive weeks.

Rowland was the latest superstar to share space on the “C” stage during the current run of American dates, following on the heels of Bruce Springsteen, who joined them last weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to perform the title track from his 2009 album Working on a Dream; The Boss noted that Martin has the song’s title tattooed on his left bicep. Bruce also stuck around for an acoustic version of his smash “Dancing in the Dark.”

The surprise pop-in from Bruce was in keeping with the recent spate of guest stars showing up on the green energy-fueled small stage, which has included cameos from Kylie Minogue at the first MetLife show last Saturday for her “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” and Lupe Fiasco in Chicago the week before for his hit “Superstar” and a bit of Coldplay’s “God Put a Smile Upon Your Face.”

The final date on the current run of U.S. shows will take place in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday (June 14) before the party shifts overseas for a slate of July and August shows in Europe.

Watch fan footage of the duet below.