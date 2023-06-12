Kelly Clarkson Surprises LA Coffee Shop With A Cappella Flash Mob

A group of Los Angeles shoppers enjoyed a private Kelly Clarkson performance over the weekend, when the pop superstar organized two separate a cappella flash mobs to perform tracks from her upcoming album Chemistry.

In the videos posted to Instagram, Clarkson is seen in a Blue Bottle Coffee shop with a group of singers, surprising patrons with an impressive performance of her Chemistry single “Me.”

“I would like a vanilla latte,” the Grammy winner joked to the barista after the performance

Outside in the courtyard, Clarkson and the group of singers performed her recent single “Favorite Kind of High,” which was met by applause from people at the surrounding shops. “This was so fun, y’all! [laughing emoji] I got together with a bunch of amazing singers and flashmobbed people in LA,” Clarkson captioned the post.

Clarkson’s tenth studio album, Chemistry, is out June 23 via Atlantic Records. “Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It’s like you have no choice in the matter,” Clarkson said of the project in a press statement. “You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down.”

Watch the flash mobs via Clarkson’s Instagram page below.