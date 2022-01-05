×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Kelly Clarkson Delivers Inspiring Performance of Rod Stewart’s ‘Forever Young’

Kelly Clarkson performed yet another heartfelt "Kellyoke" for "The Kelly Clarkson Show"

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show,
Kelly Clarkson Covers "Forever Young" By Rod Stewart during 'Kellyoke.' Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniveral

Kelly Clarkson had a particularly moving “Kellyoke” segment up her sleeve to kick off Wednesday’s (Jan. 5) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Showas she flawlessly belted Rod Stewart‘s 1988 classic, “Forever Young.”

The song, a reworking of Bob Dylan‘s 1974 hit of the same title, is an ode to his children with emotionally charged lyrics including, “Whatever road you choose, I’m right behind you win or lose / Forever young.” Stewart’s eldest son Sean even appears cuddling his father in the sweet music video. 

Related

Gunna

Gunna Unveils 'Drip Season 4' Cover, Track List & Star-Studded Features

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Kelly Clarkson

Rod Stewart

See latest videos, charts and news

“Forever Young” spent 24 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release, peaking at No. 12 on the chart dated Oct. 15, 1988. The song was then nominated for best rock vocal performance, male at the Grammys that year.

Clarkson’s performance follows a number of other impressive “Kellyoke” covers, including Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” Linda Ronstadt’s “You’re No Good,” Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” and “Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance.

Watch Clarkson, a mom of two herself, perform “Forever Young” below.

 

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad