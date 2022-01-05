Kelly Clarkson Delivers Inspiring Performance of Rod Stewart’s ‘Forever Young’

Kelly Clarkson had a particularly moving “Kellyoke” segment up her sleeve to kick off Wednesday’s (Jan. 5) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, as she flawlessly belted Rod Stewart‘s 1988 classic, “Forever Young.”

The song, a reworking of Bob Dylan‘s 1974 hit of the same title, is an ode to his children with emotionally charged lyrics including, “Whatever road you choose, I’m right behind you win or lose / Forever young.” Stewart’s eldest son Sean even appears cuddling his father in the sweet music video.

“Forever Young” spent 24 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release, peaking at No. 12 on the chart dated Oct. 15, 1988. The song was then nominated for best rock vocal performance, male at the Grammys that year.

Clarkson’s performance follows a number of other impressive “Kellyoke” covers, including Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” Linda Ronstadt’s “You’re No Good,” Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” and “Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance.

Watch Clarkson, a mom of two herself, perform “Forever Young” below.