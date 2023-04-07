Kelly Clarkson Is Way Better Than Good on Powerhouse Preview of ‘Chemistry’ Track ‘Me’

Kelly Clarkson‘s upcoming Chemistry album is shaping up to be a divorce LP for the ages. After previously dropping a preview of the upcoming collection’s first single, “Mine,” Clarkson offered up another tantalizing breadcrumb on Friday (April 7) with a 30-second clip of the emotional ballad “Me.”

The a cappella sneak peek is classic Kelly, her powerhouse voice unadorned as she opens up about taking care of business on her own, thank you very much. “I don’t need somebody to hold me/ Don’t need somebody to love me/ Don’t need somebody to pick these pieces up,” she wails.

“I put together my broken/ Let go of the pain I’ve been holdin’/ Don’t need to need somebody,” she declares forcefully, dragging out the second syllable of the final word before adding the ice-cold self-reliance coda, “When I got me.”

“Mine” is due out on April 14, while the release date for Chemistry has not yet been revealed. The upcoming collection will be Clarkson’s first original studio album of non-holiday music since 2017’s Meaning of Life; during that time she also released her second holiday song collection, 2021’s When Christmas Comes Again… and a 2022 Kellyoke EP.

“I’ve been working on this project for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am,” she said announcing the new album on her socials in late March. “This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. That whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to one thing. There’s the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on. Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So that’s why I named it Chemistry.”

Check out Clarkson’s tweet below.