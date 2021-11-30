Kelly Clarkson Takes Pixies’ ‘Where is My Mind?’ to Power Pop Pinnacle on ‘Kellyoke’

In case you haven’t already gotten the memo, Kelly Clarkson can pretty much turn any song into a soaring pop tour de force. Case in point: on Monday’s (Nov. 29) Kelly Clarkson Show the singer wrapped her vocals around alt rock legends Pixies‘ iconic 1988 Surfer Rosa track “Where is My Mind?”

Though Clarkson’s band hewed pretty closely to the original’s spiky, rollercoaster vibe, Kelly couldn’t resist putting some of her soulful stank on the beloved indie rock nugget, climbing up into her vocal attic for the classically obtuse Black Francis verse. “With your feet on the air and your head on the ground/ Try this trick and spin it, yeah/ Your head will collapse/ If there’s nothing in it/ And you’ll ask yourself/ Where is my mind?” she sang as the song tumbled to a classic loud-quiet-loud denouement.

In keeping with her all-over-the-map approach to the daily Kellyoke segment, on Tuesday (Nov. 30) the Burleson, Texas native paid homage to late Dallas guitar slinger Stevie Ray Vaughan with a gritty, blues-kissed cover of SRV’s 1983 rocker “Pride and Joy.” The song by the guitarist and his band Double Trouble was his first official single and appeared on his debut album, Texas Flood.

Check out Clarkson’s Pixies and SRV covers below.



