Kelly Clarkson ‘Almost Broke Down’ Over Nanny’s Perfect Mother’s Day Gift

When you’re an international pop star, part-time vocal coach to hopeful artists and talk show host like Kelly Clarkson, juggling responsibilities is often difficult, and time is always of the essence. So when Clarkson’s nanny was kind enough to give her the most priceless gift of all, she was overcome with emotion at having the chance to relax, if only for one day.

Speaking with Extra this week, the “Stronger” singer revealed how she spent her first solo Mother’s Day and her reaction to her nanny’s gift of time off. “I’m a single mom, right? So I’m either at work or with kids. So my nanny — I literally almost cried — like, she walked into the kitchen and was like, ‘Hey, for Mother’s Day, I’m going to give you the gift of time and you can just do whatever you want,’” she said. “I almost broke down, I was like, ‘What??!!'”

Clarkson is the mother of two children — 7-year-old daughter River Rose and 6-year-old son Remington Alexander Blackstock, whom she shares with ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson filed to divorce Blackstock in June 2020 after 7 years of marriage. Their divorce was later finalized in March of this year.

The three-time Grammy winner also hinted at new music in her interview, adding, “I do have something coming out, it’s not… I don’t want to excite people, it is not maybe what people think, but it is something to kind of bridge to another project.”

Watch Clarkson talk about her Mother’s Day surprise and forthcoming project below.