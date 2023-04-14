Kelly Clarkson Unfurls Powerful Double Single ‘Mine / Me’: Stream the Songs Now

Kelly Clarkson kicked off her long-awaited new musical era on Friday (April 14) with not one but two new singles in the form of “Mine / Me.”

“Mine” starts out as a spare, emotive ballad with The Voice coach reflecting back on heartbreak while rebuilding her life post-divorce as she admits, “And now I second-guess my thoughts, every step I take/ I’m losing hope in love and I’ve lost all in faith/ Yeah, for a dream that I just close my eyes and it’s all blank/ I have you to thank.”

Meanwhile, “Me” — which was co-written by GAYLE — ratchets up the emotion as a gospel choir joins the singer while she lays bare the reasons for her split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in unflinching detail. Case in point: “I told you I wanted you/ But you needed me to need you/ Your insecurity was the death of you and me/ Too many times you questioned, what were my intentions?/ I never gave you reasons, you’re the one with secrets,” she wails from the other side of the burnt bridge of her relationship.

The dual songs give fans their first taste of what to expect from Clarkson’s upcoming tenth studio album Chemistry, which is out June 23 via Atlantic Records. “We decided to release ‘mine’ and ‘me’ at the same time because I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship. There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state,” the original American Idol winner said in a statement about the release.

Chemistry will also contain songs titled “Skip This Part,” “High Road,” “Rock Hudson” and “Red Flag Collector” across its 14-song tracklist, as well as unexpected collaborations with Steve Martin (“I Hate Love”) and Sheila E. (closer “That’s Right”).

Stream “Mine” and “Me” below.