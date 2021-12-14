×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Watch Kelly Clarkson Send a Holiday Kiss-Off With ‘Merry Christmas Baby’

The breakup ballad opens the 'American Idol' champ's new holiday album, 'When Christmas Comes Around...'

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Performs "Merry Christmas Baby" during 'Kellyoke.' Courtesy Photo

Kelly Clarkson delved into her own Christmas songbook on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday (Dec. 14) with a performance of “Merry Christmas Baby.”

Dressed in a sparkling gray gown, the pop singer powered through the opening track of her new holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around…, which she co-wrote with Aben Eubanks.

“You’ll wake up all alone and/ Wonder why I’m not home/ And I’ll let my phone ring/ A dose of your kind of love and/ I’ll let my absence show you/ What I got you for Christmas/ Is losing me/ Merry Christmas, baby,” she belted on the chorus while flanked by a trio of back-up singers and her talk show’s house band, Y’all.

The track is just one of five original Christmas tracks penned by the American Idol champ on the new LP, including lead single “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You),” “Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know),” Chris Stapleton collab “Glow” and Ariana Grande-assisted bop “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me.” The studio set also features holiday classics such as “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Santa Baby,” “Last Christmas” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”

Related

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Reveals She 'Absolutely' Took Bradley Cooper's Advice for 'House of Gucci' Role

To promote her second Christmas record, Clarkson even nabbed her own holiday special, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around…, which premiered on NBC earlier this month.

Other “Kellyoke” numbers The Voice coach has nailed to open her eponymous show range from her 2021 cut “Christmas Come Early” and beloved 2003 single “The Trouble With Love Is” to covers of Amy Grant’s “Breath of Heaven,” The Chicks’ “There’s Your Trouble” and Linda Ronstadt’s “You’re No Good.”

Check out Clarkson’s gorgeous live rendition of “Merry Christmas Baby” below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad