Kelly Clarkson Is Ready to Make You ‘Happier’ With Her Marshmello & Bastille Cover

Kelly Clarkson opened her Wednesday (Feb. 16) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with her take on Marshmello and Bastille‘s 2018 collab “Happier.”

“Then only for a minute/ I want to change my mind/ ‘Cause this just don’t feel right to me/ I wanna raise your spirits/ I want to see you smile but/ Know that means I’ll have to leave/ Lately, I’ve been, I’ve been thinking/ I want you to be happier, I want you to be happier,” she belted out with help from her backing band Y’All.

During the episode, she bonded with Adam Scott over parenting — including his 15-year-old son’s hilariously creepy prank in a Michaels store — and talked to Ryan Michelle Bathé about her upcoming crime thriller series The Endgame, which premieres Feb. 21 on NBC.

Other recent Kellyoke numbers from Clarkson have included Kacey Musgraves’ “Breadwinner,” Eagles’ “Heartache Tonight,” Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” and a stunning rendition of Céline Dion’s “I Drove All Night,” — that is, when she hasn’t been stuck at home quarantining with COVID and leaving her show in the hands of guest hosts like Jay Leno, Taraji P. Henson, Simu Liu and Derek Hough.

In fact, just Tuesday, she called into the show via Zoom to update fans on how many times she’s watched Encanto with her kids at home (hint: it’s a lot). The American Idol winner also teased her upcoming gig hosting NBC’s new Eurovision-inspired musical competition series American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg, which premieres March 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch Clarkson take on Marshmello’s hit with Bastille below.