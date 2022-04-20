Kelly Clarkson Continues the ’80s ‘Kellyoke’ Theme With Kool & the Gang Cover

After her spunky, colorful rendition of A Flock of Seagulls’ new wave classic hit “I Ran (So Far Away),” Kelly Clarkson continued her journey through the 1980s for her eponymous talk show on Wednesday (April 20).

This time, the singer and host took on Kool & the Gang‘s totally far out 1981 hit, “Get Down On It.” To complete the throwback theme, Clarkson rocked a zebra print blazer, a bright red lip and a big, teased hairstyle.

Explore Explore Kelly Clarkson See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I say people, what you gonna do? / You gotta get on the groove / If you want your body to move,” the Grammy winning artist smiled and she sang the dance-ready track.

“Get Down On It” peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated May 22, 1982 and spent 17 total weeks on the chart. The song is included on the group’s 13th studio album, Something Special, which climbed up to No. 12 on the Billboard 200 albums chart on November 28, 1981. The LP spent an impressive 67 total weeks on the chart and marks their second-highest ranking album.

Watch Kelly Clarkson “Get Down On” her Kool & the Gang cover below: