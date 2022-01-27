Kelly Clarkson Delivers Sultry Rendition of Whitney Houston’s ‘Saving All My Love for You’

Kelly Clarkson Covers "Saving All My Love For You" By Whitney Houston during 'Kellyoke.'

Jay Leno took over for Kelly Clarkson on her eponymous talk show on Thursday (Jan. 27), and for the popular Kellyoke segment, the iconic host revisited Clarkson’s flawlessly executed cover of Whitney Houston‘s 1985 classic, “Saving All My Love for You.”

Following the “Encore” performance, Leno gushed over Clarkson’s vocal ability. “I asked if we could hear that song again because Whitney, like Kelly, is one of those people — the voice is just pure, you know? You don’t need the background,” Leno said. “Just hearing them sing. Have you ever gone to hear somebody live in person and you go, ‘What? This sounds awful.’ And you realize it’s all electronic or it’s heightened or enhanced. Not with Kelly and not with Whitney. That’s why they’re two of my favorites.”

“Saving All My Love for You” was Houston’s first Hot 100 chart topper, and the hit went on to win the late legend her first Grammy in 1986 for best pop vocal performance, female.

This isn’t the first time the “Stronger” singer has covered Houston songs on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Since the show’s premiere, Clarkson has performed “Run to You,” “I’m Every Woman” (originally recorded by Chaka Khan), “Exhale (Shoop Shoop),” “How Will I Know” and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” during the daytime program.

Clarkson’s wide array of choices for other recent “Kellyoke” moments include Aerosmith’s 1994 power ballad “Crazy,” The Pretenders’ 1995 single “Angel of the Morning,” “Working” by Tate McRae and Khalid, Alanis Morissette’s “Hands Clean” and her very own Piece By Piece-era album cut “Someone.”

Watch Clarkson’s cover of Houston’s “Saving All My Love for You” below.