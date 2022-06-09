Kelly Clarkson Covers Radiohead, The Weeknd & More on ‘Kellyoke’ EP: Stream It Now

If you love Kellyoke, this EP’s for you. On Thursday (June 9), Kelly Clarkson released her first Kellyoke EP, based on the popular cover-song segment from The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The EP contains a total of six tracks — her renditions of “Blue Bayou” by Linda Ronstadt, “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd, “Queen of the Night” by Whitney Houston, “Trampoline” by SHAED, “Fake Plastic Trees” by Radiohead, and the EP’s lead single “Happier Than Ever,” originally performed by Billie Eilish.

Clarkson’s Kellyoke EP picks up where her covers from The Kelly Clarkson Show leave off. Instead of the abridged versions the pop star performs to open her daytime talk show, fans are now receiving full-length studio recordings of a carefully curated song selection that spans genres and decades. Fans will also be delighted to know that the songs featured are uncensored too, meaning they can finally hear Clarkson belt “just f—ing leave me alone” on Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and put it on full blast as intended.

Most recently on her talk show, Clarkson covered The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” remix featuring Ariana Grande, George Michael’s “Careless Whisper,” Ronnie Milsap’s “Smoky Mountain Rain” and Alanis Morissette’s “Uninvited.”

It’s unclear if Clarkson has plans to release another Kellyoke EP. As for this collection, the singer asked fans to share which tracks from the release are their favorites via Twitter.

Listen to Kelly Clarkson’s full Kellyoke EP below.