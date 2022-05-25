Kelly Clarkson Announces ‘Kellyoke’ EP With New Cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’

Kelly Clarkson is channeling her popular “Kellyoke” series into a new EP.

The talk-show host and Grammy-winning singer announced first thing Wednesday (May 25) that she will release a six-song Kellyoke EP on June 9 via Atlantic Records, featuring some of her favorite covers performed on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode,” Clarkson said in a press statement. “Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y’all!”

To celebrate the exciting announcement, Clarkson unveiled her powerful take on Billie Eilish‘s “Happier Than Ever,” which she originally performed on the September 30, 2021, episode of her eponymous talk show.

Back in April 2021, Jason Halbert, the show’s Daytime Emmy-nominated musical director and Clarkson’s musical director for 18 years — beginning in her post-American Idol days in 2003 — told Billboard that the popular “Kellyoke” segment grew out of a bit the singer did for years on tour in which she took a nightly fan cover request. “When the show started, we knew creatively that we wanted to incorporate it,” he said.

Listen to Clarkson’s “Happier Than Ever” cover below and check out the full track list for the Kellyoke EP.

Kellyoke EP tracklist:

1. “Blue Bayou” (by Linda Ronstadt)

2. “Call Out My Name” (by The Weeknd)

3. “Happier Than Ever”(by Billie Eilish)

4. “Queen Of The Night”(by Whitney Houston)

5. “Trampoline”(by Shaed)

6. “Fake Plastic Trees”(by Radiohead)