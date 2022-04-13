You’re Going to ‘Love’ Kelly Clarkson Covering This Mellow Jonas Brothers Track: Watch

Kelly Clarkson Covers "Leave Before You Love Me" By Marshmello And Jonas Brothers during 'Kellyoke.'

Kelly Clarkson opened the Wednesday (April 13) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show by performing “Leave Before You Love Me,” the Jonas Brothers‘ 2021 collaboration with Marshmello.

For her rendition, the superstar stayed faithful to the original track’s mellow, midtempo groove while playing with its melody, singing, “Dancing on the edge, ’bout to take it too far/ It’s messing with my head, how I mess with your heart/ If you wake up in your bed, alone in the dark/ I’m sorry, gotta leave before you love me/ Ay, ay, leave before you love me.”

It looks like the JoBros approve: the band’s account retweeted Kelly’s cover.

Upon its release last summer, “Leave Before You Love Me” was a top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned the sibling act their 24th career entry on the chart.

Clarkson also had the Jonas Brothers on her show earlier this month, where Joe Jonas teased that he and his brothers were back in the studio with the goal of “hopefully” releasing new music sometime later this year.

Meanwhile, the American Song Contest host welcomed Camila Cabello to the couch during Wednesday’s episode, where the “Havana” singer regaled her with the tale of finally getting her driver’s license but still being afraid to drive on the freeway — all while promoting her new album Familia.

Other recent Kellyoke numbers on the show have included Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose,” Martha and the Vandellas’ “Dancing in the Street,” a reinterpretation of Backstreet Boys’ “Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely” as a power ballad and a heart-rending reimagining of ABBA’s timeless classic “Dancing Queen.”

Watch Clarkson take on “Leave Before You Love Me” below.