Kelly Clarkson Puts Her Spin on a George Michael Classic for Kellyoke: Watch

Kelly Clarkson‘s voice wasn’t where she wanted it to be ahead of Wednesday (Feb. 23) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, but thankfully the singer made sure to prepare a handful of her signature Kellyoke covers in advance for her viewers to enjoy — this time, delivering a rendition of George Michael‘s 1987 hit “Faith.”

Before launching into the pre-recording of the cover, the three-time Grammy winner took a moment to explain why she wouldn’t be singing live as she usually does during the show. “We’re going to kick things off in a different way with a Kellyoke special, because I literally showed up today…I was like ‘I can’t sing today,'” she said. “I went to sleep at like 3 a.m. and I’m very tired. We knew this would happen before once or twice because mama’s got some jobs and children, so we kind of recorded a few Kellyokes in case this day arrived, and it did.”

Joined by her in-house backing band, Clarkson scaled the cover up an octave to suit her vocal range and peppered the shortened version of the track with vocal runs and robust vibrato. “Before this river becomes an ocean/ Before you throw my heart back on the floor/ Oh, baby, I reconsider my foolish notion/ Well, I need someone to hold me but I’ll wait for somethin’ more,” Clarkson sang, before launching into Michael’s iconic chorus.

“Faith” was released as the second single from Michael’s 1987 solo debut album of the same name. The track spent a total of 21 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with four of those weeks spent in the No. 1 position of the all-genre tally.

See Clarkson’s rendition of “Faith” below.