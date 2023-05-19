Kelly Clarkson Unveils Sultry Summer Track ‘Favorite Kind of High’

Kelly Clarkson knows that love has its lows and highs, and she’s focusing on the latter in her breezy new track, “Favorite Kind of High.”

The song, which arrived on Friday (May 19), details the fun, breathless exhilaration of meeting someone special. “You’re my favorite kind of high / Rushing through me like a fire / And I need you to know / I say I won’t but I do / When it comes to loving you / I have no control,” she belts in the upbeat, radio-ready chorus.

In the accompanying live video for the track, Clarkson explains to the crowd at Los Angeles’ Belasco Theatre that while some of her upcoming album Chemistry is about her 2020 divorce from Brandon Blackstock, “I wanted it to be about the whole relationship.”

“One thing I have learned, in a lot of therapy, is that it’s not about just the bad. It was a whole thing. It doesn’t mean everything is bad. There’s nothing like that high when you first see someone, and you’re like, ‘Oh s—, I wonder if they’re single.'”

“Favorite Kind of High” follows double singles “Mine” and “Me” off the superstar’s upcoming tenth studio album, Chemistry, out June 23 via Atlantic Records.

“Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It’s like you have no choice in the matter,” Clarkson said of the project in a press statement. “You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down.”

Listen to “Favorite Kind of High” below.