Kelly Clarkson Nails A Moody Eurythmics Classic During ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson Covers "Here Comes The Rain Again" By Eurythmics during 'Kellyoke.'

Kelly Clarkson, the alpha American Idol champion who has moved on to conquer daytime television with The Kelly Clarkson Show, has demonstrated remarkably sure footing when it comes to navigating the minefield of covering other artists’ songs. On her show’s popular Kellyoke segment, Clarkson has sung everything from country classics (Brooks & Dunn’s “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” was a recent win) to current pop radio hits (such as Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers”).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Eurythmics Kelly Clarkson See latest videos, charts and news

On Friday (March 4), Clarkson trotted out a new wave classic from ’80s hitmakers Eurythmics, “Here Comes the Rain Again.” She gave the moody, string-inflected No. 4 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 a full-throated rendition complemented by an electric guitar solo and money note at the end.

Eurythmics are nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Dave Stewart, one half of the duo alongside Annie Lennox, told Billboard that the band’s second Rock Hall nom “puts a little spotlight on our songs once again, so that other generations hear them and pass them on.” In a statement, Lennox told Billboard “it’s lovely to be nominated and to be seen as a contributor to the ever-changing cultural zeitgeist.” Whether Clarkson was thinking about Eurythmics’ possible Rock Hall induction this year when she chose to cover the Touch track is a question mark; whether she nailed it is not (spoiler: she absolutely did).

You can watch it below.

Clarkson has previously tackled Eurythmics’ signature hit “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” as well as Lennox’s solo track “Cold” from her brilliant 1992 solo album Diva.