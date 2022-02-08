Kelly Clarkson Sends This Eagles Classic Soaring With ‘Kellyoke’ Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson returned to The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday (Feb. 8) with her take on the Eagles‘ classic “Heartache Tonight.”

“Somebody’s gonna hurt someone before the night is through/ Somebody’s gonna come undone, there’s nothin’ we can do/ Everybody wants to touch somebody if it takes all night/ Everybody wants to take a little chance, make it come out right/ There’s gonna be a heartache tonight/ A heartache tonight, I know,” the singer belted out as she fought back a sassy smile and showed off her sky-high vocals.

Released as the lead single from the rock band’s 1979 album The Long Run, “Heartache Tonight” reached the zenith of the Billboard Hot 100 that November, ultimately becoming the fifth and final No. 1 hit of the Eagles’ career.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Eagles Kelly Clarkson See latest videos, charts and news

During the episode, the multi-hyphenate dove into the best of new TV by interviewing Quinta Brunson about her ABC hit comedy Abbott Elementary and Kristen Bell about her (very, very) deadpan Netflix crime parody The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. (The Frozen star also happily — and hilariously — introduced Clarkson to the art of being a nosy neighbor in the 21st century via the Nextdoor app during their chat.)

Other songs the talk show host has recently chosen for her fan-favorite “Kellyoke” segment include Duncan Laurence‘s 2019 Eurovision Song Contest winner “Arcade,” Ingrid Andress‘ “More Hearts Than Mine,” “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House and an encore of “Two Princes” by The Spin Doctors, proving yet again that she can sing pretty much anything.

Watch Clarkson knock “Heartache Tonight” out of the proverbial park below.