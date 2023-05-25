Kelly Clarkson’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Makes a Cameo in ‘Favorite Kind of High (David Guetta Remix)’ Video

Kelly Clarkson‘s song of the summer got an additional dose of sunshine thanks to a beach club-ready remix from David Guetta.

Clarkson unveiled the new version of “Favorite Kind of High” on Wednesday (May 24), along with a lyric video featuring an adorable cameo. In the technicolor visualizer, the singer’s eight-year-old daughter River Rose takes Guetta’s place behind the DJ stand, mixing it up on the turntable with one hand on her headphones.

Clarkson shares River, as well as her seven-year-old son Remi Alexander, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

“You’re my favorite kind of high / Rushing through me like a fire / And I need you to know / I say I won’t but I do / When it comes to loving you / I have no control,” Clarkson belts along to the beat in the chorus.

“Favorite Kind of High” follows double singles “Mine” and “Me” off the superstar’s upcoming tenth studio album, Chemistry, out June 23 via Atlantic Records.

“Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It’s like you have no choice in the matter,” Clarkson said of the project in a press statement. “You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down.”

Watch the “Favorite Kind of High (David Guetta Remix)” lyric video below.