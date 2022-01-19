×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Kelly Clarkson Delivers a Breathtaking Cover of a Hit by The Weeknd: Watch

The talk-show host put a new spin on Abel Tesfaye's 'Dawn FM' hit.

Kelly Clarkson, The Weeknd, The Kelly
Kelly Clarkson covers 'Take My Breath' by The Weeknd Courtesy Photo

Kelly Clarkson offered up her take on The Weeknd‘s “Take My Breath” on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday (Jan. 19).

For her “Kellyoke” number, the talk-show host replaced the hit single’s spacey synth-driven beat with her house band Ya’ll’s live instrumentation. “I saw the fire in your eyes/ I saw the fire when I looked into your eyes/ You tell me things you wanna try/ I know temptation is the devil in disguise/ You risk it all to feel alive/ You’re offering yourself to me like sacrifice/ You said you do this all the time/ Tell me you love me if I bring you to the light,” she sings.

“Take My Breath,” from The Weeknd’s Dawn FM, has thus far reached a high of No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, and has been on the chart for 17 weeks.

Related

Britney Spears

Britney Spears' Lawyer Sends Jamie Lynn Spears a Cease & Desist Over Memoir: 'She Will Not Tolerate…

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Kelly Clarkson

The Weeknd

See latest videos, charts and news

During the show, Clarkson also chatted with Alana Haim about her film debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s award-nominated new movie Licorice Pizza, which is now in theaters, and welcomed fellow NBC star Milo Ventimiglia to set to dish about the final season of This Is Us.

The pop star’s wide array of choices for other recent “Kellyoke” moments include Aerosmith’s 1994 power ballad “Crazy,” The Pretenders’ 1995 single “Angel of the Morning,” “Working” by Tate  McRae and Khalid, Alanis Morissette’s “Hands Clean” and her very own Piece By Piece-era album cut “Someone.”

The Weeknd, meanwhile, made a return this week to the top spot on the Artist 100 thanks to the release of his brand new album Dawn FM, which bowed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 just behind Gunna’s DS4Ever.

Watch Clarkson’s reinvention of “Take My Breath” below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad