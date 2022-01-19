Kelly Clarkson Delivers a Breathtaking Cover of a Hit by The Weeknd: Watch

Kelly Clarkson offered up her take on The Weeknd‘s “Take My Breath” on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday (Jan. 19).

For her “Kellyoke” number, the talk-show host replaced the hit single’s spacey synth-driven beat with her house band Ya’ll’s live instrumentation. “I saw the fire in your eyes/ I saw the fire when I looked into your eyes/ You tell me things you wanna try/ I know temptation is the devil in disguise/ You risk it all to feel alive/ You’re offering yourself to me like sacrifice/ You said you do this all the time/ Tell me you love me if I bring you to the light,” she sings.

“Take My Breath,” from The Weeknd’s Dawn FM, has thus far reached a high of No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, and has been on the chart for 17 weeks.

During the show, Clarkson also chatted with Alana Haim about her film debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s award-nominated new movie Licorice Pizza, which is now in theaters, and welcomed fellow NBC star Milo Ventimiglia to set to dish about the final season of This Is Us.

The pop star’s wide array of choices for other recent “Kellyoke” moments include Aerosmith’s 1994 power ballad “Crazy,” The Pretenders’ 1995 single “Angel of the Morning,” “Working” by Tate McRae and Khalid, Alanis Morissette’s “Hands Clean” and her very own Piece By Piece-era album cut “Someone.”

The Weeknd, meanwhile, made a return this week to the top spot on the Artist 100 thanks to the release of his brand new album Dawn FM, which bowed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 just behind Gunna’s DS4Ever.

Watch Clarkson’s reinvention of “Take My Breath” below.