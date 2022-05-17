Kelly Clarkson Performs the Ultimate ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ for ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson put her own spin on a dance track, proving she really can sing any genre.

For her popular “Kellyoke” segment on Tuesday (May 17), the singer performed David Guetta, Galantis and Little Mix’s 2021 collaboration, “Heartbreak Anthem,” on her eponymous talk show.

“This ain’t a heartbreak anthem / I don’t care what happened / But I ain’t got no time to dwell on it,” Clarkson, dressed in a floral maxi dress complete with a smokey eye makeup look, belted in the sleek pop chorus.

Explore Explore Kelly Clarkson See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The song, which was recorded before the coronavirus pandemic, before ultimately getting released over a year later, peaked at No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart dated July 10, 2021 and spent 26 weeks total on the chart.

Other recent “Kellyoke” picks by the American Idol champ-turned-The Voice coach include Stevie Nicks’ classic “Edge of Seventeen,” Kool & the Gang’s “Get Down On It,” A Flock of Seagulls’ “I Ran (So Far Away)” and her very own “All I Ever Wanted,” which served as the title track to her 2009 album of the same name.

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform “Heartbreak Anthem” below.