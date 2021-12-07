Kelly Clarkson Belts Out a Linda Ronstadt Classic for ‘Kellyoke’: Watch

Kelly Clarkson kicked off the Tuesday (Dec. 7) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with a sultry version of Linda Ronstadt‘s “You’re No Good.”

Wearing a printed blue-and-red dress, America’s original Idol powered through the 1974 classic with support from a trio of backing vocalists. “Feelin’ better now that we’re through/ Feelin’ better, ’cause I’m over you/ I learned my lesson, it left a scar/ Now I see how you really are/ You’re no good/ You’re no good/ You’re no good/ Baby, you’re no good,” she sang on the first verse and chorus.

Clarkson’s able tackling of Ronstadt’s smash hit, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February 1975, follows her recent and varied “Kellyoke” covers of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?” and “Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance — as well as her very own NBC holiday special, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around.

The hour-long festivity featured the pop star performing numerous tracks off her latest holiday-themed studio set, also titled When Christmas Comes Around…, including duets with Grande (“Santa, Can’t You Hear Me”), Brett Eldredge (“Under the Mistletoe”) and Leslie Odom, Jr. (“O Holy Night”).

The “Underneath the Tree” singer also teamed up with Grande last week to give fans an epic tease of Jimmy Fallon’s new musical variety show, That’s My Jam. Facing off against her collaborator and fellow The Voice judge, Clarkson put her ample “Kellyoke” skills to use by covering a rapid-fire round of pop diva mainstays such as Shania Twain’s “Any Man of Mine,” Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” and Toni Braxton’s “Unbreak My Heart.”

Check out Clarkson’s take on “You’re No Good” below.