Kelly Clarkson Delivers Soulful Cover of Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Breadwinner’: Watch

Kelly Clarkson has passed along Kacey Musgraves’ dire warning to “stay away from a boy like that” on the Thursday (Feb. 10) episode of her eponymous talk show.

For the latest edition of Kellyoke, host Clarkson and her band Y’all put their own spin on “Breadwinner,” a fan favorite track from Musgrave’s 2021 album Star-Crossed. The original is a soft, cautionary tale against dating men who can’t handle your success, full of bouncy percussion and sparkling harmonies. The three-time Grammy winner, on the other hand, brought the song up an octave and gave it a harder edge with her signature chesty vocals. Funky synthesizer organs and guitar work round out the instrumentals. Clarkson pretty much never misses, and with this cover, the shining moment comes just after the one minute mark, when she belts out, “The fault isn’t mine.”

Following the release of Star-Crossed, “Breadwinner” was picked up by TikTok users, and shined as both a trendy choice of background music on the app as well as a topic of debate and analysis over its true meaning. Musgraves, who’s currently on the road with her Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour, has been open in the past about her divorce from singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly, and how it inspired her work on the album.

The “Stronger” singer is fresh off a Team Kelly win with folk trio A Girl Named Tom on season 21 of The Voice, in which she appeared alongside fellow coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and newbie Ariana Grande. Her recent Kellyoke covers include Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” and Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine.”

Watch Clarkson bring her classic belt to Musgrave’s “Breadwinner” below.