Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Nervous as Hell’ Taking on a ‘Control’-Era Hit by Janet Jackson: Watch

Kelly Clarkson Covers "What Have You Done For Me Lately" By Janet Jackson during 'Kellyoke.'

Kelly Clarkson is in Control despite her nerves! On Tuesday (Jan. 25), the talk-show host kicked off The Kelly Clarkson Show by performing Janet Jackson‘s “What Have You Done For Me Lately.”

“Used to be a time when you would pamper me/ Used to brag about it all the time/ Your friends seem to think that you’re so peachy-keen/ But my friends say neglect is on your mind/ Who’s right?/ What have you done for me lately?/ Ooh, ooh, ooh, yeah,” she sang with effortless swagger before optioning up her impressive vocal on the track’s second verse.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Janet Jackson Kelly Clarkson See latest videos, charts and news

Released as the lead single for Jackson’s breakthrough third LP in January 1986, “What Have You Done For Me Lately” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning the singer her first of 27 career Top 10 hits — 10 of which have gone all the way to No. 1.

Clarkson’s sublime cover of the track was particularly special, as Jackson herself stopped by the studio virtually following the song to promote her upcoming two-part documentary Janet, the first episode of which premieres Friday (Jan. 28) on Lifetime and A&E.

Introducing the pop icon during the show, The Voice coach admitted she was “nervous as hell” performing the song with Jackson listening in. “I’m gonna be really honest with you: I am sweating so much from singing. And, like, you can hear it so well,” a flustered Clarkson gushed at the start of the interview. “Anyway, you made me very nervous, ma’am. But thank you for letting me sing another one of your songs, I love covering your music!”

Jackson took the star’s sweet fangirling in stride, while Clarkson went on to reveal that the “Miss You Much” singer actually sent her flowers and a thoughtful message after she covered “Escapade” for “Kellyoke” back in September.

Watch Clarkson’s take on “What Have You Done For Me Lately” as well as part of her chat with Jackson below.