Kelly Clarkson Delivers a Dreamy Crowded House Classic for ‘Kellyoke’: Watch

Kelly Clarkson performs "Don't Dream It's Over" for Kellyoke on February 1, 2002 on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Hey now, hey now! Kelly Clarkson opened her talk show on Tuesday (Feb. 1) with a beautiful rendition of Crowded House‘s “Don’t Dream It’s Over.”

“There is freedom within, there is freedom without/ Try to catch the deluge in a paper cup/ There’s a battle ahead, many battles are lost/ But you’ll never see the end of the road while you’re traveling with me/ Hey now, hey now, don’t dream it’s over/ Hey now, hey now, when the world comes in/ They come, they come/ To build a wall between us/ We know they won’t win,” she crooned over floating harmonies from her backup singers.

Released as the fourth single from the Australian rock band’s self-titled debut album back in 1986, the track eventually rose to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the spring of ’87. The hit has been covered from numerous artists from various genres, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers; Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande; and Paul Young.

Other “Kellyoke” picks by The Kelly Clarkson Show host lately have included Whitney Houston’s “Saving All My Love For You,” as well as Céline Dion’s “I Drove All Night,” “What Have You Done For Me Lately” by Janet Jackson and “Love Tonight” by Shouse.

During Tuesday’s episode, Clarkson kicked off Black History Month by interviewing Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta about her connection to her grandfather, civil rights leader Hosea Williams. She also welcomed Taylor Lautner to the couches, where the Twilight heartthrob revealed his new fiancée was very much Team Edward back in the day.

Watch Clarkson’s take on Crowded House’s classic hit below.