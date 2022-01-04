Kelly Clarkson Covers Phil Collins’ Socially Conscious Ballad ‘Another Day in Paradise’

Kelly Clarkson kicked off the Tuesday (Jan. 4) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with a mystical rendition of Phil Collins‘ “Another Day in Paradise.”

Dressed in a sleek black dress and blinged-out hoops, the original American Idol took on the social problem of homelessness highlighted in the 1989 hit with her empathetic and heartfelt vocals. The star was joined by her four-piece band and legendary bassist Leland Sklar, who has played on hundreds of iconic albums for artists including Collins himself, Rod Stewart, Kristen Chenoweth, Bette Midler, Ray Charles, Toto and many more. Phil Collins’ original version of the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks in December 1989 and January 1990 and won a Grammy for record of the year.

“We always love when Leland comes to play with us,” Clarkson gushed after the performance.

Clarkson’s emotional performance follows a number of other impressive “Kellyoke” covers, including Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” Linda Ronstadt’s “You’re No Good,” Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” and “Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance

Check out Clarkson’s take on “Another Day in Paradise” below.