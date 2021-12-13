Kelly Clarkson Begs ‘Christmas Come Early’ for Festive New Performance

Christmas couldn’t feel farther away for Kelly Clarkson, who performed her own hopeful holiday song “Christmas Come Early” on Monday’s (Dec. 13) Kelly Clarkson Show.

Joined by her band Y’all, the Emmy-winning daytime talk-show host sang earnestly about needing the holiday season to come sooner and bring joy to the world when it needs it most, pleading, “Christmas, won’t you please come early this year?” in front of a makeshift white Christmas trees.

Explore Explore Kelly Clarkson See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Christmas Come Early” is featured on Clarkson’s second holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around…, which was released on Oct. 15 via Atlantic Records. The album, which features star-studded collaborations with her fellow The Voice coach Ariana Grande, Chris Stapleton and Brett Eldredge, went No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Holiday Albums chart.

Watch her Kellyoke performance of “Christmas Come Early” below.