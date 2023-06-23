×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Chemistry’ Is Here: Stream It Now

The album includes "I Hate Love," which features none other than Steve Martin.

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Brian Bowen Smith

Following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2020 after seven years of marriage, Kelly Clarkson channeled her heartbreak into an emotional new album, Chemistry, which arrived on Friday (June 23).

Explore

Explore

Kelly Clarkson

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“I’ve been working on this project for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am. The album is called Chemistry,” Clarkson said in a video on Instagram back in March announcing her 10th studio effort. “I was trying to find a word, it might be one of the songs on the album, but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing. I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some ‘I’m angry,’ ‘I’m sad’ — just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship.”

Related

Justin Vernon

Bon Iver's 'Holocene' Started As This Justin Vernon Song: Hear It Now

She continued, “That whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to one thing. There’s the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on. Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So that’s why I named it Chemistry, I thought it was the perfect title to describe the entire album.”

Chemistry features previously released track “Favorite Kind of High” as well as double singles “Mine” and “Me.”

The album also includes a track called “I Hate Love,” which features none other than Steve Martin on banjo thanks to the lyric: “I hate love, and The Notebook lied / It’s Complicated is more like what happens, so you can keep Gosling and I’ll take Steve Martin.”

Listen to Chemistry in full below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad