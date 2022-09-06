Kelly Clarkson Celebrates 20th Anniversary of ‘American Idol’ Win: ‘It Forever Changed the Course of My Life’

Kelly Clarkson celebrated a milestone anniversary over the weekend when she marked the 20th anniversary of her American Idol win. The talk show host and pop star shared her gratitude with those who’ve helped her get where she is in an Instagram post on Sunday (Sept. 4) while reminiscing about her season one Idol victory over runner-up Justin Guarini.

“20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life,” Clarkson said about her Sept. 4, 2002 triumph during the first season of the show on Fox. “That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days.”

Clarkson continued, “The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me. We only get so many trips around the sun and while I am proud and feel abundantly blessed for the successes and failures that I have learned from, I am most proud and grateful for those friends that have become family, and for their arms that have held me when I needed it and their hearts that listened tome when I felt lost. Without them I would not be where I am. I would probably not be here at all.”

Clarkson, 40, who in addition to selling more than 25 million albums worldwide has also hosted her eponymous daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, since 2019, signed off with additional appreciation for the day one fans who helped her get where she is today.

“Thank you so much to every single person that voted 20 years ago!” she wrote. “Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! I hope all of you have people in your lives that fill you with laughter, and hope, and happiness, and if you don’t feel like you have that, then keep searching because I promise you they’re looking for you too.”

