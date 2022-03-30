×
Watch Kelly Clarkson Power Through This Classic Brandy Slow Jam for ‘Kellyoke’

The talk show host took a page from the Vocal Bible for the number.

Kelly Clarkson, Brandy
Kelly Clarkson covers 'Almost Doesn't Count' by Brandy on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Courtesy Photo

Kelly Clarkson took a page from the Vocal Bible on Wednesday’s episode (March 30) of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

For the day’s Kellyoke, the host offered up her take on Brandy‘s classic 1999 single “Almost Doesn’t Count.” Wearing a black dress with pearl- and rhinestone-embellished sleeves, Clarkson made the song her own with a number of vocal flourishes and runs that would surely make the R&B singer proud.

“Almost made you love me/ Almost made you cry/ Almost made you happy, babe/ Didn’t I, didn’t I?/ You almost had me thinking/ You were turned around/ But everybody knows/ Almost doesn’t count,” Clarkson belted out while backed by her house band Y’all.

Released as the fourth single from Brandy’s ’98 sophomore album Never Say Never, the ballad eventually peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 20 weeks on the chart. The studio set also contained “The Boy Is Mine,” Brandy’s smash No. 1 collaboration with Monica, as well as her second chart-topper “Have You Ever.”

Other recent Kellyoke numbers from Clarkson include “High Horse” by Kacey Musgraves, Billie Eilish and Khalid‘s “Lovely,” “Rescue” by Lauren Daigle and The Black Eyed Peas‘ “I Gotta Feeling.” In addition to hosting her daily chat fest, the original American Idol champ is also busy these days hosting American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg.

Meanwhile, Brandy is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of her third studio album Full Moon, which was considered a modest hit upon its 2002 release but has since come to be recognized as a masterclass in modern R&B — particularly for the then-23-year-old’s showstopping vocal production on the record.

Watch Clarkson tackle “Almost Doesn’t Count” below.

