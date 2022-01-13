Katy Perry Wishes Orlando Bloom a Happy B-Day: ‘I Thank My Lucky Stars For You’

Katy Perry celebrated fiancé Orlando Bloom’s 45th birthday on Wednesday morning (Jan. 13) with a sweet post paying tribute to the actor’s generous spirit. “Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know,” Perry wrote alongside a gallery of pics of her longtime love. “thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in.”

The post included a number of pics, including a smiling close-up of the Carnival Row star’s face, one of him on the set of The Outpost in a full combat gear, as well as glamorous snaps of the couple in their awards show finest, shots of them on vacation and a cute video in which he feeds his beloved a burger as she cradles their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

“You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd,” Perry, 37, added.

The celebration came just days after Perry premiered the new video for her Alesso collaboration “When I’m Gone” during Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. “When I’m Gone” has gone on to debut at No. 4 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales and No. 17 on the multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs list.

The singer also recently launched her anticipated, larger-than-life “Katy Perry: Play” Las Vegas residency, which will have her taking the stage amid a forest of gigantic props, including a titanic anthropomorphic toilet, a two-story bathtub and dancing toothbrushes; “Play” will play at The Theatre at Resorts World resort and casino on January 14, 15 and March 2, 4, 11, 12, 16, 18 and 19.

Check out Perry’s post below.