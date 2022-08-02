×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Katy Perry Throwing Slices of Pizza at a Club Crowd Is the New Caking

You get a slice and you get a slice and you get a slice!

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is many things: pop superstar, Las Vegas headliner, mom, shoe designer and now, professional pizza pitcher. Over the weekend the singer decided to spice up a Saturday night (July 31) club appearance in Las Vegas by hopping into the DJ booth and hurling individual slices of pizza at her ravenous Katy Club Kats.

Explore

Explore

Katy Perry

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“A mother feeding her children,” Perry captioned the bizarre clip that quickly became a hilarious meme, which shows her first plating up a giant slice and flipping it to an eager fan and then just grabbing cheesy triangles and whipping them into the void. In the short video, Perry wears a tight pink dress as she dances to J Balvin and Skrillex’s “In da Getto” in a Vegas club when someone slides the pizza box into the booth.

Related

Run the Jewels

Killer Mike, 2 Chainz Slam Proposed Atlanta 'Nuisance' Ordinance They Say Could 'Wipe Out' Black…

And even though some of the pie hit the floor before the crowd could their slice of heaven, the responses were, of course, super on-point.

“Do you ever feel like a pizza dish/ Drifting through the wind, wanting to start again,” wrote one fan, while another repost read: “katy perry throwing slices of pizza at gay people in the club… a mother feeding her young. it’s biology.” There was also the Kat who promised that they were 100% “going as the Katy Perry slice of thrown pizza for Halloween this year.”

Perry’s “Play” residency at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas is scheduled to run through Oct. 2, with her next show slated for Wednesday night (Aug. 3).

Watch the original video and some of the reaction videos below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad