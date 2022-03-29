Katy Perry’s Impromptu ‘Teenage Dream’ Turns Hilarious Nightmare on ‘Idol’ After Wardrobe Malfunction

Never let it be said that Katy Perry doesn’t leave it all on the stage. Unfortunately on Monday night’s episode of American Idol, that meant the singer abandoned a bit of her wardrobe, but not her dignity, when her pants took the lyrics to “Teenage Dream” a bit too literally.

As if on cue, while performing an impromptu run through her beloved 2010 single, right after Perry sang the lines “put your hands on me and my skintight jeans,” the singer bent over in her, yes, skintight, salmon colored leather pants and brought the lyrics to life. As the Hollywood round auditorium of wannabe finalists looked on in shock and surprise, Perry turned around to reveal a major malfunction in her Katy junction.

The show played it for laughs, placing an Idol logo over the split as Perry felt the breeze and asked her team, “can I get some gaffer tape?” Soon enough the pants were mended with a yellow cross that went cheek-to-cheek as fellow judge Luke Bryan — who earlier yelled “they busted!” — gave her Katy can a pat to make sure it was all tamped down. Third judge Lionel Richie added, “the concert is officially over!”

“ima get ur heart racing in my skin-tight jeans on #americanidol,” Perry tweeted along with video of the incident a short time later. “Tune in now for a RIPPING good time.” When Bryan tweeted at her with a stern reminder that Idol is a G-rated family show, Perry shot back, “family, my ass.”

Check out the video below.