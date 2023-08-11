Katy Perry Teases ‘KP6 Era’ During Residency Show

Katy Perry put some hip into it when she dropped a playful tease about her upcoming studio album during one of her Las Vegas PLAY residency gigs on Wednesday. In video captured by fans, the singer alluded to her last two albums while offering a tantalizing confirmation about her next era.

“If you couldn’t love me in my Witness and Smile eras, then you can’t love me in my KP6 era,” the singer said on stage while throwing a playful hip swivel in for good measure. Witness (2017) and Smile (2020) failed to match the commercial success of of Perry’s 2010 breakthrough album Teenage Dream or 2013’s Prism.

Perry hasn’t released a new album since the birth of her daughter Daisy Dove in Aug. 2020, but in an interview with Good Morning America this week the singer said she’s hard at work on album number six, which she hinted was inspired by the birth of her child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

“I haven’t put any new material out since my Darling Daisy. I think that I’m writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love because I’m feeling so much of it – so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed,” she told GMA.

“I’m always writing, I have been, but I think what’s really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I’ve got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a three-year-old. I will be back, but let me get this right.” Perry did not offer a timetable for the release of the album.

After a two-year run of Katy Perry: Play that began in Dec. 2021 at the Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, the singer is preparing to hit stop on the residency in the fall, with the last run of shows slated for Oct. 4-Nov. 4.

See a video of the tease below.