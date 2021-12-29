Katy Perry Drops Setlist, Previews Las Vegas Residency: ‘Everything Is Three Times the Size of Me’

Katy Perry took the crew at Good Morning America behind the scenes of her Las Vegas residency on Wednesday morning (Dec. 29), showing them the frantic preparations going on as she gets ready to kick-off her “Katy Perry:Play” series of shows at The Theatre at Resorts World resort and casino.

In addition, Perry previewed the 19-song setlist, which includes all the hits KatyCats want to hear, plus some special surprises. “It’s always a race to the finish line when you’re launching something this massive,” Perry told GMA about Wednesday’s kickoff of the 16-show run (currently slated for Dec. 29 and 31, as well as January 1, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15 and March 2, 4, 11, 12, 16, 18 and 19.)

“A lot of my shows have been figuratively larger than life, but I play a doll in this show, so everything is, like, three times the size of me,” the singer — dressed in a red, Minnie Mouse-style dress with white polka dots, red velvet gloves and a black miniskirt — said, comparing the show to a mashup of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Pee-Wee’s Playhouse.

Among the oversized props that popped up during the walkthrough were giant plungers, oversized mushrooms everywhere, dancing toothbrushes and tubes of toothpaste, a two-story bathtub, a titanic anthropomorphic toilet and a Vegas-sized rocking horse. There was even a “trash dress” covered in sequins (“trash, but make it trash-ion”) and a hydraulic stage that lifted an enormous, slimy snail into view.

The power-packed set list kicks off with “ET,” “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Dark Horse” and “It’s Not the End of the World,” and includes “California Gurls,” “Hot N’ Cold/Last Friday Night,” “Waking up in Vegas,” “Bon Appetit,” “Daisies,” “I Kissed a Girl,” “Lost/Part of Me/Wide Awake,” “Swish Swish,” “When I’m Gone/Walking on Air!,” “Never Really Over,” “Teenage Dream,” “Smile” and Roar.” The show closes with the one-two punch of “Greatest Love of All” and “Firework.”

Perry’s new collab with Alesso, “When I’m Gone,” drops at noon ET on Wednesday.

Watch Perry on GMA and see the set list below.