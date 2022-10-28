Katy Perry Makes Weirdest Pitch For Las Vegas Residency: ‘Come See My Broken Doll Eye Party Trick’

Katy Perry has proven time and again that she gets the joke. Even when the punchline is seemingly out of her control and involves some pretty out-there conspiracy theories. Take, for instance, the weird moment at her Las Vegas Play residency this week when her eye started twitching so much she had to take a second to re-set her lid in the middle of the show. Decked out in a soda can dress, Perry seemed to struggle to open her right eyelid, so she blinked her left one in an effort to jump-start the stuck lid.

Related Duolingo Shocks Twitter With Very Suggestive Katy Perry Tweet

Of course the bizarre moment was caught on video and promptly went viral in a TikTok fan clip in which Perry calmly tries to manually re-open the stuck peeper while urging the crowd to “make more noise” for her band. Cue the rush of weird theories about what was “really” happening, including suggestion that she’d suffered a “mechanical failure” and had been replaced by a Katybot . She gets it, so on Thursday (Oct. 27) Perry re-posted the video and turned it into a wink-wink joke.

“Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!,” she wrote, along with the message “POV: when you see new 2023 PLAY dates.” Katy just announced new dates for a 2023 run of the residency, telling any Katy Kats who haven’t woken up in Vegas what they can expect.

“The show’s set list is a fun through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers! This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all,” she wrote. “Heck I pour beer out of my t–s (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!) Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we’ll drink, this one’s on me, cause we’re all #chainedtothealgorithm.”

Perry just announced a string of news dates for her Resorts World Las Vegas residency from Feb. through April of next year.

Check out Perry’s tweet below.