Katy Perry Added as Special Guest to Inclusive 2022 True Colors Festival in Japan

Katy Perry has been added to the lineup for the 2022 True Colors Festival in Japan. The singer joins the international lineup for the annual event that celebrates diversity and inclusion. “What moved me to join True Colors Festival was the spirit and uniqueness of the festival’s message and the opportunity to share the stage with all these diverse artists,” Perry said in a statement. “I’m excited to be back in Tokyo to perform at this inspiring event.”

The 2022 TCF concert will take place over two nights at Japan’s Tokyo Garden Theater on Nov. 19 and 20, with Perry slated to play at both shows. According to a release, this year’s theme, “One World, One Family,” will bring together more than 90 singers, dancers and musicians for a two-hour concert.

Among the other acts slated to appear are: Canadian violinist Adrian Anantawan, inclusive Japanese dance troupe BOTAN & DAZZLE, Italian The Voice runner-up Federico Martello, Japanese singer Harumi, international dance crew ILL-Abilities, Japanese dancer Kenta Kambara, American AGT Golden Buzzer getter Mandy Harvey, the Tokyo NAKAMA Dancer, Grammy-nominated U.S. singer/guitarist Raul Midón, singer and 2016 Karaoke World Championship winner Japanese singer Ryota Kaizo, U.S. rapper Sparsh Shah, Japanese choir The Soulmatics and many more.

As part of its inclusion focus, the show’s accessibility features will include Japanese Sign, International Sign, real-time subtitles, audio description and personnel on stand-by at the venue for all guests needing assistance.

“It’s been a crazy roller-coaster ride putting together this mega concert across time zones and language barriers using WhatsApp, FaceTime, Email and Zoom,” said the concert’s creative and music director Sydney Tan. “And in the midst of a global pandemic to boot! But what a wonderful privilege it’s been for me and my team. To seek out and to get to know each of these artists as friends, building relationships of trust and mutual respect.”

