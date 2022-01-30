Katy Perry Performs ‘When I’m Gone’ & ‘Never Really Over’ Alongside Giant Mushrooms on ‘SNL’: Watch

Katy Perry brought a taste of her new Las Vegas show to Studio 8H.

The 37-year-old pop superstar stopped by Saturday Night Live on Jan. 29 to deliver a pair of trippy performances reminiscent of her recently launched residency, titled Play, at Sin City’s Theatre at Resorts World.

With an enthusiastic introduction by first-time host Willem Dafoe, the American Idol judge launched into an Alice in Wonderland-themed performance of “When I’m Gone,” her new club banger with Swedish DJ and producer Alesso. Surrounded by giant dancing mushrooms holding “Eat Me” signs, the singer strutted across the stage in a red shroom costume of her own amid a colorful psychedelic backdrop. Alesso also joined in the fun, providing the propulsive house jam from the background.

Perry recently notched her fourth top 10 hit on Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart with “When I’m Gone.”

For her second song on SNL, the singer slowed things down with a stripped down version of her 2019 track “Never Really Over.” Wearing a puffy light blue gown, Perry delivered the emotional Smile track while nestled amid giant mushrooms and a moody night time sky bursting with stars.

This marked Perry’s fourth time performing on SNL following her stints in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

Perry announced earlier in the week that she will be staying in Las Vegas a bit longer, extending her Play residency by 16 dates, which will keep her in Sin City through Aug. 13.

SNL returns on Feb. 26 with host John Mulaney and musical guest LCD Soundsystem.

Watch Perry's SNL musical performances below, and see the full episode on Hulu here.