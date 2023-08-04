Katy Perry Reveals Plans for New Music: ‘I Will Be Back, But Let Me Get This Right’

As her Play Las Vegas residency comes to a close, Katy Perry sat down with Good Morning America Friday (Aug. 4) to reflect on the show and muse about her plans for new music.

Related Katy Perry Shares Update on Sobriety Pact With Orlando Bloom

“I will always remember this joy of community and family and togetherness … It’s been a bunch of strangers under one roof singing the same song. So, there’s an energy that’s wonderful,” Perry said. “I’ll never forget that energy. I’ll never forget the joy. I’ll never forget the happiness.”

About a year and a half before she launched Play, Perry gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom with actor Orlando Bloom. “I haven’t put any new material out since my darling Daisy,” Perry said. “I think that I’m writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love because I’m feeling so much of it — so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed.”

The Grammy-nominated artist’s last studio album arrived just two days after she gave birth to Daisy. Titled Smile, the album peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the Billboard Hot 100 track “Daisies” (No. 40). “I’m always writing, I have been, but I think what’s really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I’ve got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a 3-year-old,” she added. “I will be back, but let me get this right.”

The “Roar” singer launched her Play residency back in December 2021, and, by the time the show closes on Nov. 4, it will have spawned 10 legs. Perry has delivered more than 50 shows of her blockbuster residency, which includes a setlist that boasts several of her Hot 100 No. 1 hits, hilarious props and flashy dance numbers.

“I know how important it is to some audience members,” Perry said, holding space for the fact that Vegas shows are typically different from concert tours because fans are not just spending their “hard-earned money,” but they’re also “planning a vacation around” her show. “I’m just so grateful for the continuous opportunity to keep evolving as an artist, as a human, as a mother, and to be able to keep bringing joy to people’s lives through the arts and entertainment and visuals,” she added.

Perry has sent three titles to the top of the Billboard 200 and earned nine chart-toppers on the Hot 100, including “Teenage Dream,” “Dark Horse” (with Juicy J) and “Firework.”

Watch Katy’s full interview below: