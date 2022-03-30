Katy Perry to Narrate ‘Elizabeth the First’ Podcast Series

Katy Perry is a 13-time Grammy nominee, platinum-certified recording artist, mother of Daisy Dove Bloom — and now podcast narrator.

The star’s Kitty Purry Productions is teaming up with Imperative Entertainment and House of Taylor to launch Elizabeth the First, a 10-episode podcast series about Elizabeth Taylor, it was announced on Wednesday (Mar. 30). The podcast series, narrated by Perry herself, will premiere in late spring 2022 on all major podcast platforms and the Imperative Entertainment Premium Channel on Apple Podcast Subscriptions.

According to a press release, Elizabeth the First will delve into Taylor as the original influencer, and how “over the course of her career, defined and transformed what influence meant.”

“Like most people, I was attracted to her glamour, and in my own life, I continue to find myself referencing her through some of my visuals,” Perry said in a statement. “I’ve always felt a kinship towards her – I’ve even literally bathed in the same bathtub where she made that bar-setting Cleopatra deal! I’m inspired by her bold activism, her constant boss moves in business, and through it all, an unapologetic way of loving – all things I try to live in my own life. It’s an honor to be able to share her story in this way.”

“We are proud to announce this truly innovative and unique podcast about Elizabeth,” the House of Taylor estate agreed. “During her lifetime, Elizabeth Taylor was arguably the most famous woman in the world. As such, she was talked about, written about, photographed, referenced and celebrated ad infinitum. She was also judged, analyzed and lived her life under the constant scrutiny of the press and public. What makes Elizabeth the First extraordinarily special is that this will be the first narrative that explores Elizabeth as the original multi-hyphenate. She did it all and we believe wholeheartedly that this take on Elizabeth will resonate with audiences. Her story is timely. And, we’re excited for people to hear about her in a different light and see her the way we do.”

House of Taylor added, “We are a very collaborative group. We choose our partners very carefully and could not be more elated to have worked with Katy Perry and her team with the brilliant stewardship of one of the leading producers out there, Jason Hoch of Imperative Entertainment, the passionate writer Stephanie Koff, and the invaluable help of our team at Sunset Blvd.”

Throughout the series, listeners will enjoy never-before-heard stories of Taylor’s influence from those closest to her, plus exclusive audio from the late icon’s estate’s archives. Elizabeth the First will dive into everything from Taylor’s $1M salary for the 1963 film Cleopatra and her commitment to social good to her love of jewelry and fragrance empire.