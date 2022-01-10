×
Touchdown! Katy Perry Premieres Music Video For ‘When I’m Gone’ With Alesso

Perry hit the field once again, this time during halftime of Monday night's (Jan. 10) College Football Playoff National Championship, where she premiered the electric music video for "When I'm Gone."

Katy Perry has scored a few touchdowns in her time. Who can forget her performance at the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show, or Left Shark’s fumble-and-gather for the win. And there was that moment in 2014, the previous year, when she selected Auburn to win over LSU on ESPN’s College GameDay, and held aloft a a corn dog to make her point.

Perry hit the field once again, this time during halftime of Monday night’s (Jan. 10) College Football Playoff National Championship, where she premiered the electrified music video for “When I’m Gone.”

A collaboration with Swedish DJ and producer Alesso, “When I’m Gone” had been teased for several weeks, beginning in late November and dropping in full just prior to NYE.

“ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so partnering with Alesso to become the first artists to ever debut a global music video within a live event on ESPN made for a perfect and natural pairing,” Perry said in a statement late December.

“When I’m Gone” has gone on to debut at No. 4 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales and No. 17 on the multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs list.

Watch the music video below.

