Katy Perry Fronts Quirky Campaign for Australian Food Delivery Service: Watch

Though her physical visits Down Under are sporadic, Katy Perry is everywhere in Australia right now, thanks to a new advertisement for a food delivery service.

Perry is the fresh face for Menulog, the Australasian home delivery app which went all-in for its campaign rollout this week.

The “Firework” star is in her element, skating, wearing ridiculous outfits (including a cheese helmet) and having a blast in a visual that could have fallen off the pages of a Dr Seuss book.

On it, she sings: “A little sushi while I watch a movie/ Papaya salad while I sing a ballad/ Need some ice cream, make it a swirl/ Gotta treat this California girl.”

Menulog launched its new “Did Somebody Say” ad during Wednesday night’s (June 8) State of Origin opener, a contest in these parts that’s as big as the Super Bowl, certainly for the states of Queensland and New South Wales.

Perry is the latest U.S. chart star to front a Menulog campaign following Snoop Dogg’s spin on the jingle.

The music and lyrics were co-created by Perry, Kris Pooley and creative agency McCann London.

It’s not the first time Perry and food have come together in Australia. Her 2008 hit “Hot N Cold” is the theme song for Australia’s Masterchef series, now in its 14th season.

Dave Meyers, who previously helmed videos for Perry’s “Swish Swish” and “Firework,” directed the colorful Menulog clip which can be seen below.