Katy Perry Adds 16 Shows to Las Vegas Residency

Katy Perry will be “Waking Up in Vegas” for a while longer. The star took to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 27) to reveal that she has added 16 more dates to her Play Las Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World resort and casino. The gig, which was set to continue from March 2 to 19, will now also extend from May 27 to June 11, and July 29 to Aug. 13.

“Ummm we heard y’all!” Perry wrote alongside a promotional clip, which featured rave reviews from a number of publications, including Billboard‘s story from the singer’s opening night. “Thx to popular demand we’ve just added 16 more shows of #PLAY [mushroom emoji] at @resortsworldlv! [surprised emoji] get ahead of ur summertime FOMO.”

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Saturday, Jan. 29m at 10 a.m. PT — the same day that Perry is set to take the stage as musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

In December, Perry took the Good Morning America squad behind the scenes of her Las Vegas residency, where she teased the 19-song setlist.

The power-packed set list kicks off with “ET,” “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Dark Horse” and “It’s Not the End of the World,” and includes “California Gurls,” “Hot N’ Cold/Last Friday Night,” “Waking up in Vegas,” “Bon Appetit,” “Daisies,” “I Kissed a Girl,” “Lost/Part of Me/Wide Awake,” “Swish Swish,” “When I’m Gone/Walking on Air!,” “Never Really Over,” “Teenage Dream,” “Smile” and Roar.” The show closes with not one, but two of Perry’s hits — “Greatest Love of All” and “Firework.”