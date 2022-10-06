×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Katy Perry Knew Dua Lipa Was the ‘It Girl’ Early On

Perry expressed empathizing with the then-rising star because of her own experience as a woman in the industry.

Katy Perry, Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency
Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. John Shearer/GI

In a new interview, Katy Perry said she knew Dua Lipa was the “it girl” early in her career.

“I remember going in to watch her play at the Hollywood Palladium,” Perry tells Rolling Stone. “It’s so funny, I left work early. It was the first season of me doing American Idol. I was like, ‘I really need to get out of here by 7 because I’m going to see this new artist Dua Lipa play at the Palladium,’ and my co-judge Luke Bryan was like, ‘Who’s that?’ I was like, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll know her name.’”

Perry expressed empathizing with the rising star because of her own experience as a woman in the industry coming up. Perry has been very vocal about stan culture pitting women artists against one another.

Related

5 Seconds of Summer

5 Seconds of Summer Score Fifth No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart With '5SOS5'

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Dua Lipa

Katy Perry

See latest videos, charts and news

“I love new female artists,” said Perry. “I know the really intense challenges and the pressure and all that stuff. I just feel for them so much.”

Perry also shared the inspiration behind her campy Las Vegas residency in the new interview. The show, filled with over-the-top costumes and larger-than-life sets, drew upon the fantasy of Alice in Wonderland.

“You don’t have to take mushrooms to feel like you’re on mushrooms when you watch this show. Believe me,” Perry says. “It’s got all the nostalgia factor, but it is wrapped up in this Alice in Wonderland mushroom trip animated story of finding true love and self-love.”

Read Perry’s full interview on Rolling Stone.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad