Katy Perry Congratulates Rihanna on Baby Birth: ‘It’s a Beautiful, Magic Time’

Katy Perry had nothing but love when asked about Rihanna‘s baby bundle. The American Idol judge was asked about RihRih welcoming her first born recently on Sunday night’s (May 22) red carpet for the season 20 Idol finale and she said she had “no advice” to give, but told E! News that she was just overjoyed about the news.

“I’m so happy for her and congratulations,” Perry said. “I know that this time is so precious and it’s just like a gorgeous, cozy time. It’s a beautiful, magical time, so soak it all in.” Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky became first-time parents on May 19 when their baby boy was born. Perry and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, a year ago and Katy said it was “the best decision I was ever able to make.”

RiRi first announced her pregnancy at the end of January, exposing her baby bump while out on a walk with the “Fashion Killa” rapper in New York. Since then, the Fenty Beauty mogul has been rocking some high-fashion maternity looks at Milan Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week and out on date nights with Rocky.

While fans offered up their congrats as well, before the blessed event, Cardi B dropped some pre-natal pearls of wisdom when stopped by TMZ and asked if she had any advice to share. She said she would tell Rihanna that motherhood “comes naturally. It really comes naturally. So many people give you advice. Once [the baby is] in there, that mother instinct comes out.”