Katy Perry Channels Elvis in Glittery Jumpsuit For Las Vegas Residency Teaser

Katy Perry is getting geeked for the kick-off of her first Las Vegas residency. The singer posted a preview video on Monday (Nov. 29) in which she slips into an Elvis-style glittery jumpsuit featuring an oversized “KP LV” belt buckle, with “Stay Fabulous” written in rhinestones on the back. Rocking a long brown wig and clutching an electric guitar, Perry does a spin for the camera in the 15-second clip teeing up her first Sin City stay-put, which is slated to kick off on Dec. 29.

“Only one month until we can officially #PLAY together at @ResortsWorldLV!,” she wrote in a message larded with mushroom and dice emoji. “Like if you’re coming to the show, comment if you’re coming to the show.” The American Idol judge will set up shop at The Theatre at Resorts World resort/casino for “Katy Perry: Play,” which is currently slated for 16 shows: Dec. 29 and 31, as well as January 1, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15 and March 2, 4, 11, 12, 16, 18 and 19.

Perry’s fans can throw down for some high roller packages for the show, including the “Witness VIP,” which includes a reserved seat in the orchestra section, a complimentary VIP beverage voucher, a souvenir red carpet step & repeat photo and limited-edition KP merch. The resort will also play host to shows by Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Celine Dion, Zedd and Tiësto.

It’ll be a busy early 2022 for Perry, who has signed on to be a judge on Idol for a fifth season alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest. The upcoming 20th season of the beloved reality singing show — which aired on Fox for 15 years before moving to ABC — hosted virtual auditions across the country through Sept. 21 with a plan to return in early 2022.

