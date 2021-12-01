Katy Perry Is ‘Pleased as Punch’ That Her Beatles Cover Raised $100K on Giving Tuesday

Katy Perry couldn’t be happier that her cover of The Beatles‘ “All You Need Is Love” helped raise a rather sizable donation for this year’s Giving Tuesday.

In fact, the pop star took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that the Spotify exclusive had helped rake in a six-figure check for child poverty nonprofit Baby2Baby on behalf of Gap, writing, “Pleased as punch that so many of you streamed my All You Need is Love track on @Spotify. Because of it, @Gap will be donating $100k to @baby2baby #GivingTuesday.”

Related Adam Levine Just Got a Giant Rose Tattooed on His Face

Explore Explore Katy Perry See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

On her jaunty take, Perry tackles the 1967 No. 1 Hot 100 hit by the Fab Four with gusto, singing, “Nothing you can make that can’t be made/ No one you can save that can’t be saved/ Nothing you can do, but you can learn how to be you in time/ It’s easy/ All you need is love/ All you need is love/ All you need is love, love/ Love is all you need,” over the orchestral swell of strings, a horn section and a steadily strumming acoustic guitar.

Meanwhile, the “Daisies” singer is currently in the midst of preparing for the kick-off of her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “Katy Perry: Play,” which is set to raise the curtain on Dec. 29 at Resorts World Las Vegas. Earlier this week, she even channeled Elvis Presley, wearing a glittery jumpsuit, long brown wig and massive belt buckle emblazoned with “KP LV” in a new teaser video for the Sin City musical extravaganza.

Check out Perry’s Giving Tuesday tweet below.